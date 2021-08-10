SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With temperatures in the 90s this week, it may feel like fall is still far away, but you may have noticed some trees are starting to change colors already.
Although it may seem too early to be seeing leaves changing colors already, with changes in weather patterns this summer, that is not the case.
Fall is arguably the most beautiful season in New England, but you may be saying it’s too soon to start thinking of fall activities like apple picking, pumpkins, and especially raking up leaves in your backyard.
Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown explained why foliage is already becoming visible in areas of western Massachusetts.
“So it’s not unusual this time of year as we get deeper into August, some of the weakened maples start to show a little bit of color,” Brown said.
With the wet July we experienced, colors may be popping up in trees a bit brighter than usual.
“So far this season, it has been really wet, so I like to think that’s going to make trees nice and strong and the color is nice and vibrant this year,” Brown noted.
Wade Bassett at Yankee Candle Village told Western Mass News that they are ready to start welcoming people back after COVID-19 put a pause on fall activities at the store last season.
“We’re absolutely planning on starting up our fall activities again. Again, we’re following all state and local CDC guidelines, watching very closely, but we’re really excited to continue with those traditions for our families,” Bassett added.
Bassett said they are excited to be able to bring traditions back for visiting families, which begins as soon as foliage starts to change.
“Normally, when the leaves start to turn on the trees here in New England, we’ll start with hayrides and activities for kids and families,” Bassett noted.
