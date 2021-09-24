(WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s officially fall and soon, the leaves will start to change.
“The fall is the best…Honestly, it's really good for business,” said Ed Hamel, owner of Glendale Ridge Vineyard.
Autumn is here and soon, the western Massachusetts landscape will be painted with reds and yellows. Hamel told Western Mass News that New England’s beauty during this time of year certainly helps his business, especially as people soak in the site’s scenery.
“We're looking at Mount Tom and Mount Holyoke in the background. We overlook that mountain range and it's beautiful…Enjoy the beautiful view, sit amongst the birds that are flying by, look at the grapes, look at the vines,” Hamel added.
First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said this year, we’re a little bit behind schedule due to the warmer temperatures we saw this month, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be able to see the colors change.
“Here in western Mass., the fall colors peak the middle part of October - first across Berkshire County and Franklin County, then in the lower valley as we head towards the latter half of the month…We're hoping for a vibrant season with all the rain that we had over the summer,” Brown noted.
However, fall foliage is a balance and Brown explained we have to have the right conditions.
“One of the things that we look for for the colors to be vibrant is when we get those warm days and cool, crisp, chilly nights…The other thing we don't want is a lot of wind or a big storm creating a lot of wind because that will take down all of leaves from the trees.” Brown said.
