SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fall in New England is a sight to see especially here in western Mass.
Tourists travel from near and far to get a peek at the Fall foliage.
But when is the best time to head outdoors and see the colorful treetops this year?
Fall has just begun and here in New England and its arguably one of the most beautiful times.
Mary Kay Wydra with the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau told Western Mass News Fall is a busy time for them.
“I think Fall in western Mass, in general, is a big lure for visitors, New England is known for our fall foliage and here in western mass we get our fair share," Wydra said.
As you drive around you’ll notice some trees have already begun to change but it's not leaf changing season just yet.
Western Mass News first warning meteorologist Dan Brown explained when everyone can expect those beautiful colors to burst.
"Normal peak time for the valley is Columbus Day week from the 12th through 18th and it looks like this year everything is pretty much on schedule if not slightly ahead of schedule," Dan said.
Even with the warmer weather giving us a summer feel Dan said the leaves will change and the weather won't negatively affect the foliage.
“From what it seems like if you have a growing season that is wet which is what we had and then it gets dry around this time which it's done and we've had warm days and cool nights and we've had all of that so this may be setting up for a really nice season in terms of the colors," Dan explained.
And visitors aren't just from New England.
We know we have an international people the colleges bring international students in and the Air Lingus Flight out of Bradley is bringing Europeans and international visitors into our market place.
So if you're a western Mass resident looking for unique ways to get a great view you don’t have to go too far.
“Great places to see the foliage is thought about nontraditional ways to see it like zip-lining and rafting the view from the river looking at the leaves is spectacular the lady bee up in South Hadley right on the river and looking at it from there is amazing," Dan said.
