SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Take a drive around western Mass, you’ll find a few trees that have already started to pop with color.
Western Mass News talked to Professor Rick Harper of Urban Forestry at UMass Amherst about how this year's foliage season is looking plus how this impacts the local economy.
Not many realize that fall foliage starts in summer.
"Plants start to get ready during the second half of the growing season. As we draw near and the days get shorter, that triggers a lot of physiological changes that show the beautiful color," Professor Harper said.
What happens is plants start breaking down chlorophyll, the green color you can see.
Accessory pigments in the plant become apparent, leading to the oranges and yellows you see.
"The beautiful thing about the northeast is we have plants that manufacture anthocyanin. That gives us the reds and those bright colors we see," Professor Harper explained.
Professor Harper told Western Mass News the extreme weather, like extended droughts and oppressive heat, has played a factor in the past few years.
"Last year, we had a lot of moisture, so a lot of the colors were muted. Other factors like moisture availability, wind, other factors can affect foliage and the display," Professor Harper said.
So while the last few years haven’t been as vivid as we’d hoped, things are looking good this year.
"Hope for a good year! Here in the northeast, even a less than stellar year is still a good year," Professor Harper explained.
That is good news to businesses throughout all of western Mass.
According to the greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, in 2017, domestic travelers contributed $370 million to the local economy between July and October.
Those four months make up 50% of the total yearly intake.
Co-owner, George Miller of Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory in South Deerfield admits is just one of the many businesses that see an uptick come fall.
"Historically we’ve seen a dip in attendance numbers in September once we move out of summer, but it does pick up noticeably with the fall foliage visitors. There is so much to offer, not just a tourism and cultural stand-point, but nature, the scenic aspect," Miller said.
And now everyone in western Mass is left counting down the days to peak foliage.
"Now that we are going into foliage season, we hope the weather has been kind so the kind of foliage we would all like to see for the next couple months," Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.