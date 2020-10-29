CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has flipped many high school student-athletes’ worlds upside down.
With some sports playing this fall, other sports are still waiting on the sidelines, including football.
Today, we’re digging deeper into the challenges student-athletes are facing and is getting answers on how players can get recruited by local colleges in the midst of the pandemic.
“For me, I love football. I love playing football no matter what it is - a pick-up game or a game. I just wanna play,” said Elliot Degray, a junior at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
Fall looks a little different in Massachusetts. There are no Friday football games and no lit-up scoreboards.
Instead, there are just empty fields and empty stands.
Like many things, high school football was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some fall sports got the green light to compete, football was pushed to a floating season known as ‘Fall II’, scheduled to begin at the end of February.
“It’s kind of just taking my chances away. I can’t get my year before senior year to fix all my mistakes junior year and then come back senior year. I feel like I’ll have those junior mistakes in senior year,” Degray added.
With a lot of uncertainty surrounding the football season, some players are feeling the heat, trying to catch the eye of college coaches with games too far out to be in sight.
“It’s obviously been a challenge for everybody, but specifically for the kids that are looking into the recruitment process right now, so I think a lot of strategies have changed based on where you’re living and what is available to you,” said Springfield College head football coach Mike Cerasuolo.
Cerasuolo told Western Mass News that his staff has been doing evaluations on old game footage, but said some players are getting creative to try and stand out.
“We’re getting a lot of clips of kids just running on fields and a lot of seven-on-seven stuff and a lot of home gym footage as well. We’re getting a little bit of everything,” Cerasuolo explained.
Cerasuolo said although there will be no huddles or touchdowns for a while, their search for high school players hasn’t stopped.
“We’re continuing to build a relationship, just in a different capacity. We’re not able to go to the games are not able to have them come onto campus and watch us compete, but we’re still able to pick up a phone,” Cerasuolo noted.
Over at Chicopee Comprehensive High School, Degray told Western Mass News that limited practices are being held with COVID-19 precautions in place. Players are socially distanced, wearing masks, and there is no tackling or physical contact.
“Just keep your distance at all costs. No bags near each other, you can’t take your mask off. If you need to take it off, you have to go to the other side of the field,” Degray added.
Christina Bordeau, vice president of the booster club, told Western Mass News that while there’s many challenges right now, some colleges in western Massachusetts are stepping up to help.
“Because of where we are, some of the local colleges are giving coaches different things they can do in terms of recruiting,” Bordeau noted.
Bordeau told us me, this year, more than ever, it’s important for parents to help out their children and for student-athletes to start advocating for themselves
“If a kid knows where they want to go for college or school, kind of getting in touch with that athletic director and finding out what they’re looking for,” Bordeau added.
She said parents can even record their child doing basic drills to send to college coaches.
While Degray works to get recruited, he said his advice to players in western Massachusetts is to work hard, starting now.
“Do anything you can when there’s free turf - go run some routes, run, go to the gym, do push-ups before bed, do sit-ups in the morning, do anything you can just get your body in shape because we haven’t done anything we’ve all been in lockdown,” Degray said.
While the scoreboards stay dark and teams anxiously await what’s to come, some said safety in the midst of the pandemic comes first.
"It’s bigger than just the game and it always will be"
