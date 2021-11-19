CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Chicopee is mourning the loss of Senior Patrolman Michael J. Dion.
Detective Dion suffered from a heart attack while on duty at a road traffic assignment Monday. According to Police, Detective Dion remained on life support until Wednesday November 10.
The wake will be held Friday with calling hours from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grise Funeral Home in Chicopee.
The law enforcement and first responder walk-through will take place promptly at 3 PM.
Muster for the walk-through will be at 2:30 PM. The formation will be in front of the Dooley College Center at Elms College.
The wake will open to the public once the walk through is complete at 4 PM. The Red Cross will be on site outside to provide support.
A funeral is scheduled to take place Saturday at Chicopee Comprehensive High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.