CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Alumni of Chicopee Comp High School are getting ready as we speak to take part in an annual alumni football game, but this year’s game comes with a much deeper meaning.
This is the fifth annual alumni football game.
Tonight’s game will be played in memory of many people, including 15-year-old Alex Ortiz.
As a reminder, Ortiz died in a single car crash over the Summer in Wilbraham.
We would later learn that he was a Chicopee Comprehensive High School student and an athlete at the school.
With tonight’s alumni game, the goal is to have as many Comp football alumni come back, along with all of those who have worn the blue and gold jersey.
Game time is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. with an after game social also planned.
