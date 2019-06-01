WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A motorcycle crashed into a fallen tree on wires early this morning on North Boulevard in West Springfield, police report.
The crash happened early Saturday morning after the tree had already fallen on the wires.
Police have shut down a portion of North Boulevard while crews work to make repairs and clear the scene.
The driver of the motorcycle suffered only minor injuries, according to police..
Power was knocked out, and we're told the motorcyclist didn't see the tree until it was too late.
No word yet when that section of North Boulevard will be reopened.
Traffic is being detoured onto King's Highway.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this road closure. Stay with us for the latest on-air and online.
