SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong winds and rain across western Massachusetts caused some serious damage overnight.
That's especially for one Springfield man, who found his prized possession damaged in the driveway this morning.
Wednesday night's wind and rain created a mess for many residents across the area.
One homeowner on Bellevue Avenue in Springfield is still dealing with that damage after a massive maple tree fell on his property.
"Well, the whole house shook. I got up and looked out the front door, It was tornado-like winds. The big tree came down like a match stick," said Rolland Joley.
Video shot by our Western Mass News SkyDrone shows just how big this tree is. It's large roots lifted up out of the ground.
Joley told Western Mass News that in his 86 years, he's never heard or seen anything like it.
"Sounded like a bomb going off. The whole house shook, the whole ground shook," Joley noted.
However, Joley wasn't worried so much about his house. His focus was on his car: a 1984 Oldsmobile Delta 88.
"All I could think about was like 'Wait, uh oh. I parked my car there last night' and that made me sick," Joley explained.
Joley referred to his car as his pride and joy. He bought it brand new 35 years ago and is in shock this has happened.
"It's heartbreaking because I bought it and I just did $2,000 worth of work on it," Joley said.
The tree also caused damage to the sidewalk, which was lifted up and created an issue for the city of Springfield.
"They just put a brand new sidewalk in this summer. That's brand new sidewalk!" Joley added.
Now, Joley is waiting to hear back from the city about when the tree will be removed. While he remains patient, he has a message for everyone
"Well, never be surprised of things, you know. Anticipate anything because anything can happen," Joley said.
