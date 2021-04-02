(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Western Mass News has learned that the U.S. Capitol police officer who died on Friday has ties to the region.
Congressman Richard Neal said that Officer William "Billy" Evans was a native of western Massachusetts.
Evans died after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade outside the Capitol Friday afternoon. Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green.
A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. It was the second line-of-duty death this year for a department still struggling to heal from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Speaking about Evans, Rep. Richard Neal said, "He is indeed a hometown hero and a patriot who risked and sadly lost his life to protect our country. We are a grateful nation in mourning. This evening, my thoughts are with his family and friends who are grieving his untimely passing."
Evans, an 18-year veteran of the department, joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.”
Western New England University also told Western Mass News that Evans graduated in 2002 with a degree in criminal justice.
