(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Western Mass News has learned that the U.S. Capitol police officer who died on Friday has ties to the region.

Congressman Richard Neal said that Officer William "Billy" Evans was a native of western Massachusetts.

Evans died after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade outside the Capitol Friday afternoon. Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Speaking about Evans, Rep. Richard Neal said, "He is indeed a hometown hero and a patriot who risked and sadly lost his life to protect our country. We are a grateful nation in mourning. This evening, my thoughts are with his family and friends who are grieving his untimely passing."

Evans, an 18-year veteran of the department, joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.”

Western New England University also told Western Mass News that Evans graduated in 2002 with a degree in criminal justice.

