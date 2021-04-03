SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The western Massachusetts community is mourning the loss of a U.S. Capitol police officer who died after a man rammed into him with a car at a barricade outside the Capitol on Friday.
Another officer is also injured.
Officer William Evans, who died in the incident, was from western Massachusetts. He was a North Adams native who went to Western New England University.
Evans, who is also known as Billy, is being remembered by a former classmate and professor as a kind person and good student.
The flags at Western New England University are at half-staff in honor of Evans. He graduated from the university in 2002 with a degree in criminal justice. He became a U.S. Capitol police officer in 2003.
One of Evans’s criminal justice professor remembered him from the classroom.
“He was a very outgoing young guy and he was a good student and he was well-liked by his classmates,” said Jack Claffey, who taught criminal justice to Evans.
A former classmate told Western Mass News that Evans was a selfless person. He did not want to be the center of attention.
“He didn’t want to be the person to be like ‘Hey, I’m Billy. This is who I am’ type of person. He just wanted to help out, do whatever he can,” said friend and classmate Christopher Wystepek.
Western New England University President Robert Johnson offered his remarks on a true patriot.
“He is the epitome of bravery, serving to keep our Capitol safe, people within the Congress safe, and he gave his life for it,” Johnson added.
U.S. Senator Ed Markey told Western Mass News he would see Evans on-duty when he would go inside Capitol Hill.
“He was standing right where the members of the Senate crossed the street to walk into the Capitol and officer was always there, always ready to protect that building, to protect democracy,” Markey explained.
Tonight, many people are saying that Evans just wanted to protect others and wear his badge with honor.
