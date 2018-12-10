WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're continuing our coverage today in the death of fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy.
Roy was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning while battling a fire.
On Monday, his body was transported from Worcester to the medical examiner's office in Boston.
When the news broke Sunday of Roy's passing, firefighters across Massachusetts felt the pain.
Roy was battling the early morning fire in Worcester Sunday when he was trapped on the second floor. He did not survive.
Roy leaves behind a nine year old daughter, his parents, and a brother.
However, in the fire service, co-workers are family too and his brother and sister firefighters are mourning him today too.
The Worcester Fire Department has has many tragedy over the years and firefighters in western Massachusetts are mourning alongside them today.
Many in the fire service will say they knew what they were signing up for when they joined the department, but that doesn’t make tragedy like this any easier.
"When the tone goes off, you don’t think about it. It may cross you mind. You have a job to do and you don’t think about it, but God forbid it happens, you just you have a job to do and you pray for the families and the kids that are left behind, brothers on the department," said retired Holyoke firefighter Jordan Lemieux.
Roy's services have not yet been announced.
Hear how this tragedy impacts all firefighters - even those in western Massachusetts - tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
