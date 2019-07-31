SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More fallout from the RMV's years-long failure to process out-of-state driving violations.
It was revealed in testimony before lawmakers that 72 boxes of unprocessed violations shifted from one department to another without action.
Now 1,600 Massachusetts drivers have learned that their licenses have been suspended the fight to get them back is in full swing.
Western Mass News spoke with an attorney who specializes in helping drivers reinstate their licenses in Massachusetts who said the publicity of this case is prompting a lot of concerned phone calls.
He said many calls are coming from 413 area codes from people who's violations date back years.
Brian Simoneau is a Framingham-based attorney who helps drivers reinstate their licenses with the RMV.
He spoke with Western Mass News via video chat about the increased volume of calls he's been getting regarding out of state violations.
One concern he said drivers have is fulfilling the DUI/OUI requirements of the state where they got the citation.
"If a person is suspended or revoked in another state, they generally cannot get relief in Massachusetts until the other state requirements are satisfied," Simoneau said.
He said there's no statute of limitations, a years-old violation can still affect your license
"In Massachusetts law whenever the registry applies that to their record the suspension is allowed to go into effect," Simoneau explained.
Simoneau said now the unprecedented check of all 5.2 million Mass drivers against the National Driver Register could spark even more suspensions.
"You’ll have thousands of drivers in Massachusetts suspended now who probably would’ve been suspended at renewal time or with the transaction, but are all going to be suspended in a relatively short amount of time because of that NDR Crossmatch...no state DMV has ever taken all of the entirety of their data sect and cross-matched that with the NDR," Simoneau said.
Amid this rush of suspensions, Senator Eric Lesser said Thomas Bowes, the head of the RMV's merit rating board is most responsible for the oversight.
In a statement saying: “Mr. Bowes has lost the confidence of the public that he can continue in his current role, and he should resign.”
"An auditor told you that there were 12,829 unprocessed tasks in an area of your responsibility and you asked one it person and that was the end of it? Yes," Simoneau explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.