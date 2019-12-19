SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People across western Massachusetts are still dealing with the aftermath of a snow and ice storm that hit on Tuesday.
Many roads and sidewalks are icy, making it dangerous for people to drive or even walk, but what happens if someone slips on your icy sidewalk?
It’s been two days since snow and freezing rain hit western Massachusetts and things aren’t fully cleaned up yet.
On Berkshire Avenue in Springfield, the roads are still icy and the sidewalks are even covered with ice, but if someone slips on your sidewalk, you may be facing a lawsuit.
"Probably 50 percent of the sidewalks in the city haven’t been touched, easily," said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
Many western Masaschusetts residents are taking to social media with their frustrations over the icy road conditions, but icy sidewalks can sometimes be a bigger issue.
"It can be a big problem, especially with the storm we had earlier in the week. Ice builds up, people fall, kids still walk to school. Weather doesn’t prevent them from going out," said Joe Leahy with Leahy and Brown Insurance.
If someone happens to fall on your sidewalk, Leahy noted, "It could potentially result in a homeowners claim for liability and medical damages."
However, if you don’t have a sidewalk and someone falls on the icy road outside your home, "the street would be covered by the city or town," Leahy said.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that whether it’s snow or ice covering your property, you are required by law to maintain it.
"You still have to maintain your sidewalks whether it's snow or ice. You have 24 hours after the last snowfall or ice. They have to be clear for people to use, so if it is ice and you can’t chop it, it’s sand or ice melt, whatever you can get to make it safe for everyone," Wilk said.
Not only homeowners, but commercial properties too.
"Businesses, people track through the ice and come into a variety store or a convenient store and you have that water build up and the door opening and closing. If you’re a business owner you have to watch out for those things," Leahy noted.
Police said if you see someone’s sidewalk that isn’t cleared off and it is dangerous for you to walk on, give them a call and they will speak to the homeowner.
