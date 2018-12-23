False alarm prompts evacuation at Westfield Wal-Mart.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A scary situation for customers shopping at the Wal-Mart in Westfield on Sunday.
The fire alarm was activated inside the store, prompting shoppers to evacuate.
The Deputy Fire Chief of Westfield, Patrick Kane, tells us they received the call just before 1:00 p.m.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that it was a false alarm, and there was no threat to the public.
Deputy Chief Kane states that it was a little crowded getting into the store due to the amount of last-minute holiday shoppers, but everyone evacuated in a safe and orderly fashion.
