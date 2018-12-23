False alarm prompts evacuation at Westfield Wal-Mart.

(Western Mass News photo)

 Andrew Masse

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A scary situation for customers shopping at the Wal-Mart in Westfield on Sunday.

The fire alarm was activated inside the store, prompting shoppers to evacuate.

The Deputy Fire Chief of Westfield, Patrick Kane, tells us they received the call just before 1:00 p.m.

Upon further investigation, officials determined that it was a false alarm, and there was no threat to the public.

Deputy Chief Kane states that it was a little crowded getting into the store due to the amount of last-minute holiday shoppers, but everyone evacuated in a safe and orderly fashion.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.