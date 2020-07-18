SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Families grabbed their popcorn and headed to a drive-in movie theater tonight in Springfield, all to raise money for the Urban League of Springfield. Western Mass News crew stopped by the theater earlier tonight.
Drive-thru movie theaters have been becoming more and more popular amid COVID-19 to bring people together while staying apart.
"It’s going to be awesome," said Chicopee resident Michelle Zimmerman.
Excited moviegoers came out to Mercedes-Benz of Springfield on Saturday night for a pop-up, drive-thru movie night to raise money for the Urban League of Springfield, an organization whose mission is to empower youth and adults in the African-American community.
"We were racking our brains trying to think about what we can, in this time, [do] to bring people together in a fun way, and I think people are looking for things to do on the weekends that are safe, as well as fun," said the co-owner Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, Michelle Wirth.
With drive-ins becoming the new norm during the coronavirus pandemic, this event featured a screening of the "Lion King", the fan-picked movie after a community-wide poll. People even got to listen to a live band.
Officials told Western Mass News about 120 cars were expected. The president of the Urban League of Springfield told us that their usual summer camp could not open because of COVID-19, and the proceeds will help their alternative plans.
"What we end up doing is creating a virtual camp experiencing, and that costs us some money to do," said the president and CEO of Urban League of Springfield, Henry M. Thomas, III.
He said it is important in times like these to help bring the community together.
"A drive-in theater gives a lot of people a break. It allows families to come together and have a great time," he said. "We’re excited about that, and we think folks are anxious to be here by how early they [came] to make sure [they got] a great seat."
Thomas also said Urban League of Springfield serves more than 5,000 people every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.