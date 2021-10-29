HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Remote learning begins Monday for students at Holyoke Community Charter School as the school grapples with rising COVID-19 cases and the death of a student from COVID-19 complications.

The family and friends of 13-year-old Gigi Rodriguez said their final goodbyes as she was laid to rest Friday. Now, more parents are speaking out concerned their children may be at risk.

"I'm heartbroken, I don’t know what to say, I have so much feelings, I am mad, I’m angry," said Celia Rodriguez, Gigi's aunt.

The family of 13-year-old Giada Rodriguez were heartbroken on Friday as they gathered together for her funeral.

"Everyone feels numb," said Celia.

The eighth-grader, also known as Gigi, attended Holyoke Community Charter School. She tested positive for the virus on October 10 and then died on October 22. Her death certificate cited COVID-19 complications.

Gigi’s family said they believe she was exposed to the virus at school.

"It’s devastating when they tell you, when they promise you, and they look you in your eyes and tell you the kids are going to be safe and they are not," said Celia.

Gigi's death has sent shockwaves through the school community. One parent, who did not want to be identified, told Western Mass News she now fears for the safety of her two children who attend HCCS.

"I don't feel safe at all sending my kids to school after what is going on," said the parent.

The school has been approved by the state for remote learning days next week. This mother of two joined Gigi's family in saying parents should have more choices right now.

"Me as a parent, I would like to have that choice of sending my child to school or keeping them at home or maybe even hybrid," said the parent.

Celia added, "I think that we are not given a choice."

Western Mass News reached out to school officials who say they cannot comment on Gigi’s death. They told us, however, the school will be remote starting Monday and all students testing negative can return to their classroom on November 8. All of this is out of an abundance of caution and due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, which public health officials told Western Mass News stood at 28 as of Thursday.

[Reporter: Will you feel safe sending grace back to school on November 8?]

"Absolutely not, absolutely not," said Celia.

Western Mass News is getting answers. We asked school officials if they would attempt to extend the remote learning period. They told us in part: "We are assessing the situation on a daily basis and we are working closely with DESE"

We reached out to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to see if the remote learning process could be changed during the academic year. They told Western Mass News that "The policy will not be revisited this year. The department makes decisions about remote learning based on circumstances at each school."

They went on to say there have been other individual schools and classrooms that have been granted remote learning opportunities.

Meanwhile, Gigi was laid to rest in Holyoke.