SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local grandmother called into our School Authority hotline worried about her grandson's lack of in-person schooling due to the pandemic and the impact it may have on his trade.
"I feel that a trade school is supposed to be teaching you a trade for life, your career, and especially if you're a senior, you don't have time making up your career," said one grandmother, who wanted to remain anonymous.
That's the voice of a frustrated grandmother out of Springfield. She reached out to our Western Mass News School Authority hotline to ask what her grandson, who goes Putnam Vocational Technical Academy, is supposed to do about learning a trade remotely.
"So I want to know why they can't at least go into their shop every other week," the grandmother asked.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan.
"Students will be experiencing it a lot differently, at least for the first marking period," Cavaan explained.
Cavaan told Western Mass News that all classes, even trades, will be configured remotely.
"All classes will be remote for the first marking period, including Putnam Academy, which is a vocation school, which is very hands-on, but the instructors, teachers, directors, principal have all been working really hard to figure out creative to bring those hands-on lessons to a remote atmosphere," Cavaan explained.
For material needs for all the schools, Cavaan said they'll be reaching out to families over the next two weeks
"...And explaining how they can come in and get supplies if those supplies are available and when. They're coming up with a designated plan for those sorts of pick-ups...Direct outreach happening to those families this week and next week regarding those supplies," Cavaan said.
