SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Due to widespread daycare closures, the coronavirus is posing problems for parents, who are unable to work from home.
Western Mass News is getting answers on the number of local children whose families must now make other arrangements.
Western Mass News spoke with a representative from Square One Child Care, Vice President of Development & Communication Kristine Allard.
Allard told us today is the first day their nursery schools are closed due to coronavirus.
"We’re doing everything we can to continue to provide services to our families who are relying on us for some basic needs,' Allard said.
There’s no one playing on the caterpillar slide at Square One Child Care in Springfield.
At 11 a.m. on what would normally be a busy workday, the classrooms are empty.
One of the city’s biggest providers of childcare is closed to children due to the coronavirus outbreak, however, Square One can still provide supplies and resources for families...who may not have time to scope out fast-moving necessities on the store shelves.
"Assistance with diapers and baby formula and baby wipes things like that that are hard to find right now," Allard said.
Square One serves 500 kids daily through their programs...
Western Mass News found they are just one of several major childcare providers in the area that are closed due to the pandemic...totaling nearly 25,000 kids affected by the decision.
But Square One also works with smaller home childcare providers, who Allard said watch on average six kids at a time.
A few of our family childcare providers who operate their businesses as part of our system of care have opted to stay open.
Allard said of the more than 30 family childcare providers they partner with, only five that stayed open.
Decisions Allard said, that have weighed heavily on those who care for children every day.
"There’s no such thing as social distancing when you’re in a preschool classroom," Allard noted.
All the children at Square One were given two meals a day while the centers were open.
Those who need food for their kids can go to any of the 14 sites set up by Springfield Public Schools to get a prepackaged lunch and breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.