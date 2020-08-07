AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is making changes to their fall reopening plan as concerns for COVID-19 continue. The university announced they are canceling on-campus housing for students whose classes are all remote.
"It was so disappointing for him and our family," said East Longmeadow parent Shauna Dobek.
On Wednesday night, Dobek was reserving a move-in time for her son, who was anxiously waiting for his first semester at UMass Amherst to begin.
But just one day later, the decision was made to cancel on-campus housing for students taking fully remote classes in the fall, keeping her son at home.
"I’m looking at a house full of stuff in boxes to take to college, and I’m like, do I return it and wait because we don’t know what the spring will be, do I hold onto it?" Dobek noted.
Students were supposed to start moving-in on the university's campus in just about a week, and now for a majority of the school population, that’s no longer possible.
"I just felt like the rug was pulled out beneath him. We do understand there’s a worldwide pandemic, and the university has a lot of tough decisions to make, but we wish, I guess selfishly, that they should have done something on a smaller scale for the freshman and seniors on campus," Dobek said.
Katie Bradshaw, an incoming senior, told Western Mass News that she had originally intended to live on-campus, but then with ongoing health concerns, she decided to stay home.
She told us the university’s announcement came as a shock.
"I think it is the right call. I think it’s the last minute for them to do. I feel like we all kind of anticipated this happening, so I was kind of shocked when they sent that email out so late," Bradshaw explained.
Now, as many are unpacking bags and canceling plans, Dobek said although her son is disappointed, she doesn't think UMass could have prevented this feeling.
"Everything is changing daily, and sometimes hourly with this pandemic. I mean, I want to be angry at the school, but I think they’re doing a really good job. They're doing the best they can," Dobek said.
