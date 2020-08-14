CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the many challenges this pandemic has brought on for families is both parents and students are working from home.
Western Mass News was told that many schools are deciding to start the year fully remote, but how do you manage to work from home and helping with the kids' work...at the same time?
"It's been pretty hard. We've had to make sacrifices," said Charlton student Christina Carpenter.
Parents and children across western Mass. are now working from home.
"Oh yeah, that was tough, a lot of sleepless nights. Waking up earlier than everybody, going to bed later than everybody, and nobody being able to take him either was hard.
Carpenter is in school to become a teacher. She's been doing her schooling from home while helping her son do his school work.
"I didn't do as well academically, as I could have...not that I did bad, but there were some assignments that I turned in, and it was like well, it's gonna have to be what it has to be," Carpenter explained.
Experts with Parent Magazine are offering advice as families prepare to manage both workloads from home again.
"If you have a partner at home, and you are going to be sharing the responsibility of it, now is the time to look at your schedules and dived up the days of who’s going to be teaching what, who’s going to be on the kids," said Parents’ Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein.
She told Western Mass News it's good to know which parent is keeping tabs on the kids' work at all times.
"One thing in my group of friends, and that I've found works well, is having a primary parent and a secondary parent at any given time of day," she said. "So in the morning, maybe it’s mom, maybe, in the afternoon, it’s dad if you are lucky to have two parents home."
One thing Parent Magazine said it's an essential school supply for every family...a huge whiteboard.
"Where are you are writing out the schedule and how it’s going to go, so that you and your kids have a visual reminder of what the order of events is going to be, which parent is going to watch them," she said. "Maybe there’s no parent, maybe it’s the iPad or the TV, but putting that all in there will cut down a lot on arguments and the kids running around crazy."
Edelstein also said now is the time to talk with your boss if you plan on stepping away from the computer to help the kids during the day.
