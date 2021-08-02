SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Baker has said that students will be in the classroom full time this fall. That means parents will be hitting the stores to pick up school supplies.
Jamie Cyran is a parent to two children, who are excited to head back to school this year. Even more, they are excited to go back-to-school shopping.
"I like them to have some choices, see what they can pick out…different characters on their books, notebooks, things like that. I like them to have choices,” Cyran said.
He said he usually likes to wait until right before school to do his shopping, especially this year since he's not sure what will be on the list.
"Well, this year, we're kind of waiting to see if they email us any kinds of list or anything like that specifically,” Cyran added.
Western Mass News checked in with Springfield Public Schools to see what their plans are for supply lists. Cyran expected to see more cleaning supplies this year, but school department spokesperson Azell Cavaan said the list this year won't differ much from previous years.
"We don't expect to ask students to bring those items into schools. Our past practice has been to provide the hand sanitizers and the disinfecting solutions at the school base level.” Cavaan added.
Cavaan said parents can expect to see the basics on their children's supply list: pencils, notebooks, and more. She said cleaning supplies will be covered by the schools. As for when you get those lists, Cavaan said it varies for each school.
"Teachers and schools will be in touch with students and families,” Cavaan explained.
If you're looking to start shopping early, Cavaan said to check-in with your student's school to find out what they'll need. With the pandemic causing shortages of a lot of different items, Cyran said he may change his plans and hit the stores early this year with his children in hopes of avoiding any empty shelves.
"So I just want to make sure they are able to have everything on time…It definitely worries us,” Cyran noted.
