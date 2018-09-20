HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local cemetery is in the midst of an illegal dumping problem.
Families with loved ones buried there say clean-up is taking too long.
St. Jerome's Cemetery is the final resting place for so many.
Among them, Megan Powers-Justice's parents, whose gravesites - not far from an overflowing dumpster - have become a frequent place for illegal dumping.
"My father in '96," Megan tells us. "My mother just last year. It's terrible for everyone to have to see their parents' grave, or any loved ones' graves. It's a whole community. It's not like it's just happening to me. I am just disgusted."
Megan shared some photos with Western Mass News last week.
They were taken thirteen days ago, showing a mattress resting above her parents' resting place.
READ MORE: Families speak out over garbage left on loved ones' grave sites
Then on Thursday, she snapped some more images.
Megan tells Western Mass News full cans of trash are proof the problem has not addressed.
"I went out there," continued Megan. "I don't want to go out there and look at a dumpster, a mattress, and trash all over the place. All the trash cans are currently full."
"There are some issues with the front gate," stated Springfield Diocese representative Mark Dupont. "So we're working with the parish on correcting that. Unfortunately, it's a problem we have in our cemeteries, in our schools, in our churches. Illegal dumping, especially in cities, is a chronic issue."
St. Jerome's is a parish cemetery, meaning it's not operated by the Diocese of Springfield, but Mark says they're stepping in to assist where they can.
"We have a few cemeteries here in Springfield," continued Mark. "We have full staff there. We've been able to try and transfer some of our staff, on a temporary basis, to St. Jerome's to help resolve the issue."
Megan says, while it's nice to see some progress being made, it could be too little too late for her, as she's already exploring the idea of moving her parents' resting site.
"My parents will not be treated like this," Megan stated. "I will not allow this."
Dupont admits that, earlier this year, landscaping on the grounds of the cemetery became a problem.
Now, with changes in store, he says things will be different, and is apologizing for the heartache this illegal dumping has caused.
"We're sorry for the past conditions that," said Dupont. "I would readily concur, were a problem earlier in the year. I would also say we've gone to great lengths to contact them and the cemetery property, by in large, is looking much, much better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.