AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we start the month of December, many local farm stands are still busy with families picking out their Christmas trees.
Granny's Place Farm Stand has been an Agawam staple for ten years.
Right now, they're in the middle of owner Rick Seldomridge's favorite time of year.
"It's just a friendly atmosphere when you get people at Christmas time," Seldomridge tells us.
The farm stand has had a constant flow of Christmas trees since before Thanksgiving.
"I've got new trees that come in every three to four days," continued Seldomridge.
The farm stand only sells one kind of tree.
"I only sell Balsams here," stated Seldomridge. "The needles are a lot softer. They curl up on a Balsam and you can sell them. It's the best smell you'll ever have in your life."
Whether you're looking for a small two-footer, something more the traditional size, or even a giant sixteen-foot tree, Granny's Place has something for everyone.
"Lady comes in and says," says Seldomridge. "She wants a six-foot tree. We'll take the tree, [and] lay it down here. My daughter will run up and cut the strings. They look at it and then I give it a quick bounce. The tree is just like an umbrella, it opens upright. Then, we grab a saw. Now, it's ready to go be put on the truck and delivered."
Rick tells Western Mass News being able to spread the Christmas spirit is the best reward.
"It smells good," Springfield resident Dave Cioch tells us. "You get great service, and it is fun to go out and get a tree."
"They run around here, and," says Seldomridge. "Have a great time. That's what it's all about."
