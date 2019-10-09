BRADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marks one week since the plane crash at Bradley International Airport that took the lives of seven people and injured seven others.
Now, the families of the victims are coming together to honor their loved ones.
Two of the seven who lost their lives are from Western Mass.
Over the next few days, their families will be holding services to honor them.
David Broderick, 56, of West Springfield, was one of those victims honored. His family asked that we not use his picture and declined to make a statement to us, during their time in grievance.
Broderick's services will be held this morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Firtion- Adams Funeral Home in Westfield.
Broderik's obituary states that he worked for the company Collins Aerospace, and he was known for taking pride in the Aerospace industry,
The family of the second victim from Western Mass, Jim Roberts, 48, tells Western Mass News there will be a memorial service on Oct. 13. at Kapinos Mazur Funeral Home in Ludlow.
Roberts' brother tells us he was a WWII History Buff. who boarded the place without his siblings who couldn't get the time off work.
It took Robert's family a full day to confirm his death.
According to Robert's obituary, he worked at HP Hood, loved Star Wars and making his own comics.
