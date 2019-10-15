WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reaction tonight after the National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary findings on the deadly plane crash at Bradley Airport.
Seven people were killed and seven more injured when a vintage B-17 crashed into a deicing facility two weeks ago.
While the details are still sparse the report is leaving many with more questions, centered on specific mechanics of the plane.
For the families of those who died in the crash, to politicians, the NTSB's preliminary findings are a loose outline of the crash hinting only at a possible mechanical failure in one of the plane's four engines.
But in a crash scenario, the devil is in the details and the families feel this report doesn't tell them anything they didn't already know.
That's fourteen families affected forever wanting to know what went wrong during the short flight.
Western mass news spoke with one widow, Debra, the wife of East Granby man Robert Riddell.
Though she didn't feel up to an interview today she did tell Western Mass News the preliminary findings report details she already knew from witnessing the plane on the tarmac that day.
"So definitely the focus of the NTSB has to be on engines 3 and 4 and why the right-wing of the plane where those engines were was lower than the other," Debra Riddell.
Earlier Senator Richard Blumenthal of CT spoke out about the findings, including the NTSB's account that engine four was the least maintained engine at the time of the flight the pilot complaining about a bad magneto shortly before crashing.
"They're unconfirmed about problems in starting those engines. The fuel fits the right type for this engine and that's what this report indicates. So the problem may not have been with the fuel but there have been reports about difficulties in starting engines 3 or 4, and maybe both. We all plan to get together at some point once things settle down," Senator Blumenthal said.
In the meantime, Western Mass News spoke with Joe Roberts over 'Video-chat'.
He's the brother of Jim, the Ludlow man who died in the crash.
He told me a small network of support is forming between the families going to funerals for people they didn't know but now feel connected to.
"Just now talking to them trying to help each other it's helping I mean it's never going to make it right but it does help to share experiences," Roberts said
As for the three remaining survivors who were still receiving treatment for burns in Bridgeport Western Mass News spoke with hospital officials today who said the Feeding Hills couple and one other person are still in fair condition this evening.
