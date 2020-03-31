HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass news is getting answers on the outbreak of COVID-19 confirmed at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
The situation at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has become dire. Eleven residents are dead, five had tested positive for coronavirus.
Others at the home, both residents and staff, have tested positive for the virus.
All morning, we’ve spoken with the family members of residents who live in the home. We can say the common factor among their stories is confusion and a lack of communication from the home.
They said they were all blindsided by the news that 11 people had died. They told us they had received a letter, dated a week ago Sunday, that one resident tested positive for the illness.
Western Mass News has received a copy of that letter, saying that resident had been quarantined.
So now the question is, how did the virus spread so quickly and so deadly over the course of a week?
The state has acted quickly over the past 24 hours, placing the head of the home - Superintendent Bennett Walsh - on paid administrative leave.
State officials added that additional cleaning measures are under way at the Soldiers’ Home, on top of the CDC guidelines already in place.
We have a crew headed to the governor's daily conoravirus briefing to ask about whether or not the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home had been given personal protective equipment.
We've also reached out to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and the state’s Department of Public Health department for more information about what was being done to keep residents and staff member safe.
We will continue to follow this developments and will have the latest starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
