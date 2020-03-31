HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Families are shedding more light on why they were so blindsided by the 13 deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

They said that communication from the home was nearly non-existent for the last week.

Thirteen veterans are dead at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home. Six of those people tested positive for COVID-19

Outside the home Tuesday, workers in protective suits can be seen moving about the premises and a refrigerated truck was pushed up against the home for aging veterans.

"It’s a brotherhood," said one family member.

Western Mass News spoke over the phone with several family members who have loved ones in the home.

Jay and Mary asked that we not share their last names. Mary said she was informed one person had tested positive around a week ago and had been quarantined in the building.

Since then, Mary explained, "We’ve heard no further information about what was happening in the building."

Not knowing what procedures were being employed to keep residents safe, Jay said he learned his own father wasn't feeling well.

"They told me he has a temperature of 100.4 and what do I want to do?" Jay noted.

Mary said her father was moved to a different part of the building and would no longer have access to the phone in his old room - essentially cut off from contact.

"We offered to send in cell phones and they said only letters are being allowed in the building," Mary said, adding "We can’t see him and now, we can’t talk with him."

The families are now second guessing the facility they trusted and how they dealt with the very first case, scared the veterans who sacrificed so much might leave the war against coronavirus in a body bag.

"They should’ve taken that person out of the facility..If they hand me back a body, we’re gonna have a problem because I gave you a live person that was supposed to die peacefully," Jay noted.

Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services told Western Mass News they have launched a clinical command structure focused on controlling the outbreak at the home.

They said, in part, in a statement: "Medically trained National Guard personnel are on-site to support operations, and are conducting on-site swabbing for testing of residents and will expedite the results. All the facility veterans and staff are being tested for COVID-19."

They also said they are working to improve communication between families and residents.