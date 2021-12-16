HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Calling hours were held Thursday night to honor the life of a 16-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a school bus last week on State Street.
Friends and family came together to pay their respects to Alexangeliz Medina.
The 16-year-old Springfield Central High School student was tragically struck and killed by a school bus on State Street while walking home from school.
The accident now has local leaders calling for more to be done to increase pedestrian safety on State Street and in other areas around the city.
Thursday's wake was at the La Rosa Funeral Home in Holyoke. Community members remembered the teen for her passion for art and theater, activities she was heavily involved in.
A Gofundme to help raise money for her funeral services has already raised more than $18 thousand.
Her family wrote on the page they have no words to describe their appreciation for everyone coming together to support their family during this difficult time.
Calling hours ended at 8:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.