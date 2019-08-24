CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Family and friends gathered to remember the life of a fallen soldier from Chicopee.
Master Sgt Luis Deleon-Figueroa was one of two soldiers killed while completing a combat operation in Afghanistan.
Dozens coming together at Sarah Jane Park on Saturday night to honor his memory.
This past Friday would have been his birthday.
People who knew him said they remember him as a kind-hearted person who loved the army but more importantly, his family and friends.
Armando Perez, Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa's childhood friend told Western Mass News what kind of person his friend was.
"He had the biggest personality, he was a character a comedian, super funny, always made me laugh. He was my brother," Perez explained.
John Cieau, City Councilmen also attended the event and explained what Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa was like.
"He is someone we're very proud of and knowing that he paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms is heartbreaking," Cieau said.
Master Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa's body was flown back yesterday landing at Dover Air Force Base.
