HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday night, family members came together for a candlelight vigil to honor the 77 veterans who died during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home one year ago.
It also marks one year since former Superintendent Bennett Walsh was placed on paid administrative leave from the facility.
Western Mass News spoke to family members, and some said they almost didn't come because of their anger with what happened here, but they said it's important to come together and support other families dealing with that same anger.
Candles illuminating the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home sign on Tuesday night for a vigil honoring the 77 veterans who lost their lives during the COVID-19 outbreak in the home.
“I wear his ashes around my neck in this pendant with an angel,” daughter of a veteran who lost his life in the outbreak Laurie Mandeville-Beaudette said.
Mandeville-Beaudette said her father, James Mandeville, lived in the home for over 16 years. Just shy of his 84th birthday, he lost his life in the place she grew to trust the most.
“I saw my dad fade away during FaceTime so, I don’t know what’s worse my dad had to die alone so, that breaks my heart,” Mandeville-Beaudette said.
Susan Kenney said she was grieving for Beaudette when hours later, she lost her own father, Charles Lowell. He was 78 years old.
“He taught me a lot of stuff. I just miss him dearly, and my mother misses him horribly,” Kenney said.
An employee in the home, Joseph Ramirez, said he was out of work for two weeks after contracting the virus himself. He said the decisions being made didn't seem to make sense.
“It was just complete chaos, and it didn’t seem like anybody knew what was going on from day to day or even hour to hour,” Ramirez explained.
Now, one year later, former Superintendent Bennett Walsh is one of two officials charged in their deaths, and the board of trustees will vote on a new superintendent this Thursday. Mandeville-Beaudette prays for a better future and said this is a tragedy that never had to happen.
“I'm trying to work through the anger. I think I’m still outraged. I still can’t believe that medical professionals could make such poor decisions,” Mandeville-Beaudette said.
On Wednesday, the home will raise the United States flag back to full staff as a symbol of hope. It has remained at half-mast to honor the lives lost.
