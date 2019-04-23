SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details are emerging about a body that was recovered from Porter Lake in Forest Park over the weekend.
The mother of Andrew Pearson told Western Mass News that the body was that of her 25 year old son.
Pearson had been missing since late January when he was last seen leaving his job at Panera Bread in East Longmeadow.
Emergency crews recovered the body from the lake on Sunday.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
