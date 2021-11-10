(WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of former UMass Amherst student Maura Murray confirmed to Western Mass News on Wednesday that bone fragments found on Loon Mountain in New Hampshire are not hers.

We spotlighted Maura Murray’s just nine days ago in our True Crime series. Murray's sister, Julie, was hopeful that the bone fragments found 25 miles from where Maura was last seen would be hers.

Tonight, she told Western Mass News in part:

“My heart is heavy upon learning that these remains do not belong to my little sister. I urge the N.H.S.P. to work tirelessly until the remains can be identified, so that peace may be given to their loved ones.” “My family will continue to search for Maura and will leave no stone unturned until we bring her home and hold accountable those who are responsible for her disappearance.”

Maura Murray went missing in February 2004. The UMass Amherst student left school without telling anyone where she was heading. Hours later, she crashed her car in New Hampshire and that was the last time she was ever seen.

Her family has been combing for clues over the last 17 years with limited information and now, another setback in the case.

