SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Santiago family collaborated with a local brewing company Saturday morning to remember Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago.
Officer Santiago died in an off-duty motorcycle crash back in June and now, together, the group is launching a beer in her memory that will help give back to an organization that was close to her heart.
“Today, we are brewing a beer in honor of Angela. It’s called Amor Angela and it has passion-fruit, guava. It’s a P.O.G.,” said stepmother Kathleen Santiago.
It’s been over two months since Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago died in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Connecticut.
Organizers from the beer group Hop Headz and the owner of the Drunken Rabbit Brewing Company joined efforts with the Santiago family to find a creative way to honor Officer Santiago.
“As a group, we unanimously said that we were going to go ahead and dedicate a beer towards her,” said organizer Timothy Demars.
Bruno Coelho, owner of Drunken Rabbit Brewing, added, “It’s important to do something for a family that has had such a tremendous loss and the community.”
Collectively, the group came up with dedicating a beer in honor of Officer Santiago and Saturday morning, the group began the brewing process for Amor Angela.
“So we’re brewing it today and then in three to four weeks, it will be canned and we will sell it and they will donate a dollar per pint sold to our fund to pay it forward,” Kathleen Santiago added.
Angela’s sister, Shavonne Santiago, told Western Mass News that the proceeds will go to the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club, an organization that was close to Angela’s heart.
“For us, it's about keeping that community sense and that family alive and still strong and well…and continuing to do her work. I don't think my sister realized how much of an impact she made in this community,” said Shavonne Santiago.
Shavonne Santiago said throughout the tears and sadness, the family feels it’s important to continue Angela’s legacy and to continue advocating for the community and young children.
“She was about giving the children a bright future and letting them know that they are safe and that they can do, achieve anything they want to achieve, so that's what she was about and that's what we are trying to do. We’re trying to lift them up,” Kathleen Santiago noted.
The organizers told Western Mass News the can art will display some dedication to the police force and also some of Officer Santiago’s favorite animals. The can art will be revealed at a later date.
