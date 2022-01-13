SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, the family of the man killed during Sunday's police-involved shooting in Springfield held a press conference after seeing the police body-worn camera footage from the incident. A minister representing the family claimed that 23-year-old Orlando Taylor III was murdered by police.
Emotions were high for Orlando Taylor III’s family. Minister Charles Stokes spoke on behalf of Orlando’s family and said he was murdered by a Springfield police officer on Sunday.
Earlier in the afternoon, the family met with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to view the video from Sunday morning when Orlando was killed following a police-involved shooting. After viewing police body cam footage, Stokes said you can see Orlando's grandmother pleading with the officer to not kill her grandson.
“When the grandmother called out ‘Stop, do not kill my grandson,’ the officer didn't stop because he wasn't trained to stop. He didn't know where to call for crisis intervention,” Stoke said.
Stokes representing the family made it clear that Orlando’s name will be remembered in the city of Springfield.
“Orlando Taylor III, we will have policy with his name on it that no other African-American walking the streets of Springfield...will ever, ever get murdered again,” Stokes added.
Stokes also criticized Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood for calling Sunday’s incident justifiable just hours after Orlando died.
Also Thursday, Sarno spoke out for the first time since Sunday during the taping of Western Mass News: Getting Answers with Dave Madsen.
“I look forward to D.A. Gulluni to follow his due process and then we will await his review and we will move forward from there,” Sarno said.
We have reached out to the mayor's office and the Springfield Police Department regarding claims made by the family, but have not heard back at this time.
