ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of the woman found dead last week in Athol are speaking out as the suspect charged in her death appeared in the courtroom today.
The suspect, in this case, is Keith Hamel, just 23-years-old.
He pleads not guilty today in a murder charge in connection to the death of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford.
Shiane Coordio, the cousin of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford, the woman found dead last week outside of the Athol wastewater treatment facility.
"I don't know why she went and met up with him, I don't know why she had anything to do with any of those types of people and unfortunately it ended up costing her life," Coordio said.
She says right now, there are more questions than answers.
On Tuesday officials revealed that in the early morning hours of November 11th, Keith Hamel and Clifford were last seen together.
But then at 7 a.m. that day, Clifford's body was found in her car, with both doors open.
Chief Trial Councilman Jeremy Boucci from the Northwestern D.A.’s Office said they were able to link Hamel to the crime because of the victim’s blood and his DNA found on a sweatshirt.
"That sweatshirt was found between the crime scene and where Mr. Hamel lives which is another piece of information int hat police report what we’re able to release," Councilman Boucci said.
Hamel’s defense attorney, John Morris argued his client is being charged based on speculation.
"It’s all based on a minimal police report with minimal facts, probably enough for probable cause to arraign and charge him but at this particular time I don’t have a lot of information," Morris said.
Marcus Luchock, a friend of the suspect, said he’s innocent.
"Murder is wrong, 100% of the way, definitely go find the dude that did that but that’s not Keith. He’s not capable of that kind of thing," Luchock explained.
The victim’s family now left grieving, desperate for answers and justice.
"There’s nothing in this world that my cousin could’ve done to anyone to deserve this. Nothing. I don’t care if she robbed him, took his money, nothing. There’s no explanation for the awful things he did to her," Coordio said.
Clifford does leave behind a four-year-old son.
While the cause of death hasn’t been determined by the medical examiner’s office, the autopsy revealed there were multiple signs of blunt force trauma.
Hamel was held without the right to bail and set to appear back in court again on February 14th.
