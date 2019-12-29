PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials responded to Spring Street in Pittsfield for a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found the fire was showing from the second-floor window of the 2 and a half story single-family residence.
Engine 2 was able to extinguish the blaze quickly as truck 2 ventilated the building and checked for fire extensions.
There were a dog and 8 cats that were all saved along with no injuries reported by civilians or firefighters.
The occupants, which include 4 adults and 3 children are temporarily displaced with Red Cross' assistance.
The structure suffered less than $10,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a misuse of electrical appliances and/or equipment.
