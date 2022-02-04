SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A Springfield house condemned after a fire broke out on Westford Ave. We’re learning more about one of the families that was displaced as the community rallies around to support them.
Liz Brondet and her family are currently staying at a friend’s house while they look for a new home. She told us she’s gone through a very challenging year already.
“It's just been tragedy after tragedy,” said Liz Brondet.
Brondet told Western Mass News that her family has suffered much loss in the past two years.
In 2020, she lost her son to gun violence.
“And then Jan. 19, the state troopers came to my house to let me know that my daughter was found deceased,” said Brondet.
Then the day before her daughter’s funeral, Brondet’s house went up in flames on Jan. 26.
“Not having my kids, and now not having a home is just...Very wrecking. It's very devastating for me,” said Brondet.
Crews responded to her house on Westford Ave on just before 10 p.m. five people were displaced, including Brondet and her five year old daughter, who she credits with being a bright light through the challenges they’ve faced.
“She comes up to me like 'Mommy, you ok? everything’s going to be ok!'” said Brondet.
Brondet’s downstairs neighbor, who also lost her house in the fire, decided to step up and start a GoFundMe to help their family. And Brondet said she’s grateful for the support she’s received from the community.
“They’ve really shown a lot of love…It’s just trying to find a home, that’s all I’m worried about, is getting my baby into a home,” said Brondet.
The Springfield Fire Dept. determined the cause to be careless disposal of smoking materials. A link to the GoFundMe could be found here.
