PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A fire caused damage to a house on South Atlantic Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to the Pittsfield Fire Department.
A family of five was displaced. No injuries were reported, but one dog died. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit.
The fire department told Western Mass News they got the call just after 12:30 and found the fire burning through the kitchen on the first floor.
The damage is estimated to cost between 20-thousand and 50-thousand dollars.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced with temporary housing.
