SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Get ready to play The Feud!
MGM Springfield has announced that 'Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition' will be coming to Symphony Hall on Friday, October 25 at 8 p.m.
Audience members will be randomly selected to be members of the on-stage "family" alongside their celebrity team captains for a chance to win cash and prizes in the non-televised version of the popular game show.
Other audience members will have the opportunity to win prizes without leaving their seats when the celebrity host interacts from on-stage.
MGM Springfield said that the celebrity host and the two celebrity team captains will be announced soon.
Tickets, which start at $29, go on-sale to the general public Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m.
M Life members will have pre-sale access from 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7 until 10 p.m. Thursday, August 8.
MGM Springfield noted in a statement this additional information:
"WANT TO PLAY? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of all 50 United States and Canada (excluding Puerto Rico & Quebec), 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office 3 hours prior to show time. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit mgmspringfield.com. To enter the theater to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Family Feud ®/© 2019 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved."
