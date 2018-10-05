BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This football season, three of the coaches on the Belchertown football team have sons on the football team.
It's a unique situation and, after talking to all of the kids and coaches, it's clear the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
The Belchertown Orioles football program describes themselves as a family, but for these guys, they actually are.
"My dad is the head coach," stated Senior Captain Joel Wyzik. "I have to be on top of things."
Joel Wyzik's dad is the head coach of the team.
Joel knows that he has to be the hardest worker on the field, because his dad won't settle for anything less.
"It's a tougher roll on them than it is any other kid, because," Head Coach Ed Wyzik tells us. "They have to prove something out here so they can play."
For the Flink father-son duo, football is 24/7, but they tell Western Mass News, on the gridiron, it's a coach-player relationship.
"It's definitely interesting," senior John Flink tells us. "You have to try to separate the parent and son from the coach and player. My dad always says, when I'm on the field, I'm not your dad. I'm Coach Flink."
"Even to the extent that he wanted to call me dad on the field," said Special Teams Coach Matt Flink. "We had to get through that several years ago so he calls me Coach Flink like every other athlete on the field. I'm sure to always coach him like I do every other athlete."
The Denehys are the same as their fellow coach-player duos.
They try to keep it about family at home, but it's not always easy.
"It's hard to keep that separated," says Offensive and Defensive Line Coach Shawn Denehy. "The personal and the football, but you just have to keep it professional."
"Obviously it's fun having him out here coaching me up," said Senior Dennis Denehy. "Obviously he doesn't treat me worse than anyone else, but he is harder on me. It's just tough love, making sure I can be the best I can be."
There is no denying that this is a special kind of father-son relationship.
Most parents don't get the chance to be this much a part of their kids' high school careers.
"We embrace that time together," stated Coach Denehy. "It's pretty precious. It's a quick four years, and especially this year, because for our kids it's their senior year."
