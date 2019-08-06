SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A dream come true for one of Springfield's own and his family.
Former Central High School baseball standout Isan Diaz made his major league debut last night for the Miami Marlins.
For friends of the Diaz family, they say it was a moment they won't soon forget.
A solo home run when trailing 6-1 in a baseball game may not seem notable, but it was a swing felt across western Mass.
"I was at practice and I had a text that said 'Isan Diaz hits a home run for his first career hit', and I said 'That's nuts,'" Jean-Pierre Catellier tells us.
17-year-old Jean-Pierre Catellier knows the Diaz family, having watched Isan play ball while at Central High School.
Catellier is even more familiar with Isan's father, Raul, who has helped him along the way at Wilbraham-Monson Academy.
"When I work with Coach Diaz and when my one-on-one is over, that night, I'll get a text from him saying 'Work on this' or he'll send along a video saying 'Work on this' or 'Take a look at this'," stated Catellier.
Catellier says Isan also has that passion for the sport, which was on display just a few months ago.
"This past Winter, I was hitting off a tee at Powerhouse Training. He asked, 'Do you want to hit batting practice? I can throw you some.' I said, 'Yeah, of course'. That was a cool moment I'll always remember with Isan," said Catellier.
Tonight, the 17-year-old heads to New York to watch Isan in person.
He says this is a memorable moment for everyone involved.
"He's taking advantage of this opportunity. He's doing a great job representing Springfield and western Mass," added Catellier.
Isan played second base for the Marlins in both games of a double header on Monday.
The home run was his only hit on the day.
Miami, once again, plays the New York Mets tonight at 7:10 p.m.
