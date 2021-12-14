Music notes generic MGN 041219

Image Courtesy: MGN Online

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (MOSSO) will present a Friends Holiday Brass Concert on Tuesday.

The concert starts at 7P.M. and will be held at St. Andrew’s Church in Longmeadow. 

According to Stephen Perry, MOSSO co-founder and concert organizer, the program will include the Carol of the Bells, traditional holiday songs from Russia and France, and holiday music from Hollywood to Springfield.

Tickets must be purchased in advance here. No door sales will be available. 

