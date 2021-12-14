LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (MOSSO) will present a Friends Holiday Brass Concert on Tuesday.
The concert starts at 7P.M. and will be held at St. Andrew’s Church in Longmeadow.
According to Stephen Perry, MOSSO co-founder and concert organizer, the program will include the Carol of the Bells, traditional holiday songs from Russia and France, and holiday music from Hollywood to Springfield.
Tickets must be purchased in advance here. No door sales will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.