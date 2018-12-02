SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a year after his death, friends and family of a Springfield community activist came together Sunday to honor his memory.
Jafet Robles was found dead in Szot Park last year.
Sunday would've been Jafet Robles' 35th birthday.
Friends and family said it was important to celebrate it while also using the day to raise awareness about his cold case.
On Sunday evening, those who knew and loved Jafet Robles gathered at the YMCA in Springfield to celebrate his life and legacy.
Robles' body was found in Szot Park in Chicopee last year, and investigators say his death is being considered suspicious after they found his body to be shot multiple times.
His mom, Noemi Arguinzoni, tells Western Mass News that it hasn't gotten easier.
"Every day when I get out of work," Arguinzoni tells us. "I kind of cry, because I know I'm not going to see him, and I was used to seeing him every day when I got out of work."
Robles was a father of four, but he was also well known and respected in the community.
Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez had the opportunity to work with him and develop a strong relationship with him.
"It's important to recognize that," stated Gomez. "The community has just as much as a buy in as the family. He fought for regular people. People that he didn't know their names, and they didn't know him."
Like his family, Gomez misses him every day.
"Just being with him," continued Gomez. "Being able to talk to him. He had a special skill of listening no matter who you were, and he was very motivational."
"He had hope," said Arguinzoni. "He believed in love, and, most importantly, unity. That if we want to make change, we have to stay together."
Robles' death still remains a cold case, and that's why they're asking for your help.
"We just wasn't answers," says Arguinzoni. "I am not looking for vengeance, because my son would not want that, but I definitely want answers for myself, and for my grandchildren, and all my family, and for the community that really loved him."
"When it comes to Jafet," said Gomez. "He fought for the voices of the voiceless so now's the time that Jafet needs you to fight for him."
A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with any information should contact the Chicopee Police Department or the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit.
