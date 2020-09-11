CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On a day when the nation pauses to honor all those killed in the worst terror attack in U.S. history, a local family remembers a different tragedy while also celebrating a life taken much too soon.
“Jafet loved his community, and every time he closed a conversation with someone or every time he did anything for the community, it was always with peace and love in mind," said Jafet Robles' sister, Rebeca Suarez-Robles.
Rebeca spoke about her brother, Jafet, who was shot and killed in Chicopee three years ago, on September 11, 2017. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds, a crime that remains unsolved.
"Jafet was brutally murdered. We still don’t have answers in regards to what happened," she said. "He was shot and found in Szot Park in Chicopee. There are still investigations going on, but as of right now, we still don’t have any answers."
But what family and friends of Jafet do have is love and respect for a man who had a passion for community service in Springfield. Only 33-years-old at the time of his death, they said Jafet still made an impact on all those he met.
On Friday, loved ones turning out for a car parade in the north end, a place Jafet called home, and a place where his memory is still very much alive.
"We want to celebrate life because at the end of the day, while he was taken from us way too soon, we are still here, and we still have to live and do it the way we do it. Do the car parade and make some noise," Rebeca said.
Anyone with information about Jafet Robles' murder can contact Chicopee Police or the Mass. State Police Detective Unit.
