SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have a new lead in the search for a man who has been missing nearly two weeks.
It's not just friends and family of Achim Bailey's that came out. Complete strangers were compelled by his case.
At the end of the day, they said that they want to bring his family some peace and closure.
Since his disappearance after a night out at Samuel's in downtown Springfield on January 13, police said they have put about 400 man hours into the search to find Bailey.
Bailey's disappearance was something that surprised friends like Niyah Boyd, who decided to create a Facebook group called "Find Achim."
"I was shocked, like knowing him, he was the sweetest thing, he was funny. I remember we would get in trouble in class, but I was the trouble-maker and he was just the one who happened to laugh and get in trouble," Boyd added.
Along with Bailey's family, a search was organized Friday.
"People get looked past in Springfield and not only just in Springfield, but that somebody's kid, that's somebody's brother. If that was my brother, I know I would've definitely want people out here," Boyd said.
One of those to come out was Sharell Willis, a complete stranger to Bailey.
"We're not investigators. We're not detectives, you know. We're just concerned citizens and these things happened to many times and not enough awareness is being brought," Willis said.
Lasharne Henry added, "This could've been anybody. This could've been any one of us. This could've been any which one of us, this could've been anybody's kid," Willis noted.
While they search for clues, they want anyone with answers to come forward.
"If you think you've seen him, if you think you know something, please say something. This is somebody's son. They want to know what happened, they deserve to know what happened to their child," Henry said.
The family, they said, is the reason why they're continuing their efforts.
"Despite the things that happen in Springfield, Massachusetts, we are here for you and want to continue to help you in any way we can, we're here for you," Willis added.
