SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friends and family gathered outside the Knox Street Market on Saturday in Springfield to remember the victim of a fatal armed robbery that happened Friday night.
We have reached out to the Hampden County District Attorney's office to confirm the name of the victim, and, even though we haven't heard back, those who knew her say her name was Virginia and she was the store owner.
"I don't even have words for this," one Springfield resident tells us.
Crime tape still remains at the Knox Street Market Saturday night, the business that was the target of an armed robbery on Friday.
Western Mass News has learned that two people were shot.
One person was taken to Baystate, but is expected to survive.
The other was pronounced dead at the scene.
"I never imagine," stated Springfield resident Melissa Marrero. "It was going to be right here in the store. When I saw everything, I couldn't even. I just started crying and crying. She's become part of my family, and it's a very sad loss."
Melissa knew the victim for about a year.
She did not feel comfortable showing her face on camera, saying she was too emotional by the news.
"I really don't understand how," continued Marrero. "Could people do these things to very nice people that become part of their families."
READ MORE: Arrest made in armed robbery at Springfield convenience store
They say Virginia was someone that everyone in the neighborhood loved and respected.
Ben Rivera is the property owner of another business location that the victim owned prior to moving to Knox Street.
"I'm in distress," said Rivera. "My wife, my family, my daughters...the news had such an impact on us. Someone who was so hard working and how can someone come and do this, I can't believe it."
He said they last spoke hours before her death, telling her to take care of herself, because she would work every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
He just never expected it to be the last time he spoke to her.
Rivera tells us that his heart is broken.
That's why he had to come down and two candles.
Now, everyone is hoping something like this never happens again.
"There has to be justice," continued Rivera. "Please, there needs to be justice. This can't keep happening. It was a small business run by someone hard working. Now, she's resting in the best place."
22-year-old Duryl Hale was arrested in connection to the armed robbery and faces a number of charges, including armed assault with intent to rob and possession of a loaded firearm.
