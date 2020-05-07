HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents at a local nursing home got a chance to see their loved ones on Thursday.
Dozens of decorated cars filled with family and friends paraded through the Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke this morning and sent messages of love.
Residents lined both sides of the parking lot in a socially distant way to catch a glimpse of familiar faces they haven't seen in a long time.
It’s been a difficult few months for people living in homes around western Massachusetts due to visiting restrictions.
“The famliy members are everything. They are there every day, visiting their loved ones. When we had to start the social distancing, it was a big huge loss for us…We needed something to get us feeling good," said Teresa Schell, administrator at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center.
The parade was also a way for families to thank the staff for all the care they have been giving the residents at the facility during this time.
Schell said it was an emotional day for everyone involved.
