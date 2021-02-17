(WGGB/WSHM) -- New Year's Day in 1967 still resonates with one Hadley man who remembers his friend Stephen Bak dearly.
Bak, who was just 13 years old, was found beaten to death off I-91 in Whately. His case remains unsolved.
Now, new details come to light in this case that's now 54 year's old as one friend continues to fight for justice.
Bak, 13, left a lasting impression on his friend Brent Cichy.
“I just always remember him being there for me if I ever needed anything or if some bigger kid would try and pick a fight with me, which used to happen quite a bit,” Cichy explained.
That is why Cichy will never forget New Year's morning in 1967 when his friend's body was found in a snowy ravine off of Interstate 91 in Whately.
Cichy told Western Mass News that growing up in Northampton at that time, everyone knew everyone, but what no one knows is what exactly happened to Bak.
“Nobody ever found out, from my understanding, what happened to him or who did it,” Cichy said.
One of the last people to see Bak was John Benoit.
“We were shooting pool, okay hanging out,” Benoit said.
Benoit was with Bak and Stephen’s brother Frank on New Year’s Eve, the night before Stephen's body was found. The three went to a billiard hall in town.
“It either had to be 10 o'clock or 11 o'clock,” Benoit added.
They stayed until the hall closed before departing their separate ways
“I remember saying ‘See ya tomorrow’ and that was it,” Benoit recalled.
However, that was the last time Benoit would ever see Stephen.
According to his friends, Bak was identified the next day by his mother.
In an interview with Western Mass News, Stephen's sister, Belle, said her family never got closure.
“It was a very dark time in our lives,” Belle explained.
She was only six when she lost her big brother. She told us her family tried to move on as best they could.
“I think the family preferred not to talk about it because it hurt so much,” Belle noted.
However, to her and Stephen's friends, what happened remains a mystery.
Where exactly did Stephen go on his last night alive?
Benoit recalled their departure from the hall on New Year’s Eve.
“We walked across Pleasant to King Street, right across Main Street, and I was going right to go down Main Street towards Bridge Street as if you were going to go toward Amherst. I lived out that way…They lived on Summer Avenue. We were talking, I turned around and waved said ‘I'll see you guys tomorrow,’” Benoit explained.
Benoit believes the two brothers made it back to their house.
“He made it home. Otherwise, Frankie would have told me they didn't go home or that Steve left,” Benoit added.
However, what happened after that still remains unknown.
“Nothing ever made sense,” Benoit said.
Belle added, “If this mystery could be solved, the closure would be a relief.”
Stephen's sister, Belle, hopes investigators may be able to use new DNA technology on old evidence.
“If there is anything to test, that might be an option,” Belle said.
We have reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney's office. They told us they currently have a detective looking into this case.
If you have any information, you can call (413) 586-9225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.