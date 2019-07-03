SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A sister in mourning is speaking out after her brother was killed early this morning following a fatal stabbing in Springfield.
She tells Western Mass News that she just hopes whoever is responsible comes forward.
"I dropped. I was hysterical, so many emotions went through my head," Maria Fernandez tells us.
Maria Fernandez is recounting the moment after a detective called her Wednesday morning to let her know that her brother was killed.
Springfield Police responded to Worthington Street just before two for reports of a man down.
He had life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Although not yet confirmed by police, the sister says the victim is 28-year-old Luis Fernandez.
"No matter what kind of lifestyle anyone has or chooses, no one has the right to take anyone's life. No one," says Fernandez.
She tells Western Mass News that her brother was far from perfect, partly because of their upbringing.
"Me and my brother didn't have the best relationship. Sad to say. Me and him was not on good terms, and I was very hard on him, and it was only because I cared about him," continued Fernandez.
Their last interaction was two days ago where she pleaded with him to get help, but that he refused.
"You know, you can't carry someone for too long. He was going to have to find his own way. It's that I didn't have closure with him. We didn't speak. We didn't get to cross words. I didn't get to apologize to him. I said some harmful things," said Fernandez.
Now, with her brother gone, she just hopes that the violence stops and that whoever killed her brother turns themselves in.
"Say what you did and pay for what you did. That's it," Grace Centeno, a Fernandez family friend, tells us.
"I'm not going to say I don't hold anger, because I do, but I hope that, one day, that I could forgive him, because I do want to make it through his gates. I don't want to go without forgiving, but right now I don't know," added Fernandez.
Springfield Police have not officially released the identity of the victim, but this homicide does remain under investigation.
